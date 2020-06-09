Amelia Maria McMillan McFarland
F ebruary 28, 1956 –
June 4, 2020
Amelia María McMillan McFarland was born on February 28th, 1956 to the late Edgar Lee McMillan Sr. and Edwina LaEunice Flowers (McMillan) in Dallas, Texas.
Amelia attended Ursuline Academy in Dallas, Texas for high school and Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas for college. There, she received a Bachelor of Arts in Education of the Deaf and Hearing Impaired.
Amelia then moved to Angleton, Texas to start her family. In Brazoria County, her career as an educator of deaf children was truly defined. She was passionate about her students and shared a deep appreciation for her colleagues.
Amelia later moved to Baytown, Texas where she was a member of Son Harvest Church in Crosby, Texas. In Baytown, she met and married Daniel McFarland. The love she and Daniel shared is infinite, unconditional and eternal.
Amelia had a big heart and loved her friends and family. Wherever she went, there was never a stranger. She loved to play good music, garden, sing, and was always down to bust a move. She had a special love for each of her grandchildren.
On June 4th, 2020, Amelia left this earth to be with Jesus.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel McFarland; four children, Edwina Brown, Kara Toles, Madison Toles, and Robert Toles IV; as well as four grandchildren, Adrien Brown, Ian Brown, Emmett Brown, Wyatt Brown; and many other friends and family.
Visitation only, no viewing, will occur from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11th, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at Carter-Conley Funeral Home on 13701 Corpus Christi Street, Houston, T exas 77015.
