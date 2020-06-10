Donna Delores Tielke
August 24, 1934 –
June 7, 2020
Born in Los Angeles, California on August 24, 1934, Donna Delores Tielke passed away peacefully the morning of June 7, 2020 in Lake Jackson, Texas, at the age of 85.
Married to Charles Tielke, Sr. on January 26, 1952, they had two sons and a daughter.
Graduating from Rosenberg, Donna went on to attain her LVN, and later her RN degree. Caring for others was a passionate calling throughout her life, and her family meant everything to her. You could always find a warm hug and a big heart awaiting you any time you visited her.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel J. and Leota Rico; her son, John Frederick Tielke; and grandson, Jason LaPointe.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Charles Tielke, Sr.; her three children, Charles (Chuck) Tielke, Jr. and Jocelyn, Jody Tielke and wife, Darlene, and Perri LaPointe and husband, Dale; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Loved too much to ever be forgotten.
Private family services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia. Burial will follow at Needville Public Cemetery.
