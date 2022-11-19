Nolen N. LeBlanc, 88, of Danbury, Texas, passed away peacefully at his residence on November 15, 2022. Nolen was born on April 22, 1934, in Orangefield, Texas , to Noah and Macey LeBlanc.
He married the love of his life, Delores on December 24, 1953. Nolen was a jack of all trades. He worked many years in the oil field, shipyard and DOW Chemical before retiring.
Nolen enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on his Farmall tractors, gardening, playing dominoes with family, and of course, spoiling his grandbabies.
Nolen was a faithful member of Christian Tabernacle in Angleton, Texas for many decades.
Nolen is survived by his children, Nolen Gene LeBlanc (Rhonda), Glen LeBlanc (Jena), David LeBlanc (Debbie), Audrey Shaw, and Ronald LeBlanc (Lisa). He was blessed with numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great- great-nieces and nephews. Nolen is also survived by his siblings, Tracy Delome, Janet Chesher (Kenneth), Patrica Falgout (Howard), Linda Ward (Allen), Edna LeBlanc, Gene LeBlanc (Rita), Edwin LeBlanc, and Joseph LeBlanc (Margret).
Nolen is preceded in death by his wife, Delores; and his parents, Noah and Macey LeBlanc.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton.
Homegoing S ervice will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Christian Tabernacle in Angleton.
Pallbearers are Kevin LeBlanc, Nathan LeBlanc, Ronnie LeBlanc, D.J. LeBlanc, Cole LeBlanc, and Thomas Lewis.
