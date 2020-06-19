Albert Luna
January 30, 1960 –
June 16, 2020
Albert Luna, 60, of Angleton, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his son, Eric Luna.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 27 years, Phyllis Luna; daughter, Allison Luna; parents, Carlos and Luciana Segura Luna; brothers, Rodney and Rueben Luna; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Albert was born on January 30, 1960, in Angleton, Texas. He dedicated his life to the air force and went on to work for Lockheed. He was a very hard working man. Albert was clever and had an amazing sense of humor. In his free time, he enjoyed watching baseball. Albert was a genuinely good person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Due to COVID-19, all services for Albert will be private.
Online condolences can be sent to the Luna family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
