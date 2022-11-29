In Loving Memory Of Robert “Steve” Stephen Jordan, 75, of Angleton, formerly of Lake Jackson, Texas , passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning, November 17, 2022, in Angleton, Texas. He was born in Velasco, Texas, to his parents: Johnnie Braxton and Valree (Tunnell) Jordan on January 5, 1947.
Steve was a loving husband, father, and PawPaw. Steve proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired after 34 years with Shintech. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Freeport, Texas. He enjoyed spending his time golfing and he was an avid woodworker, in which he took great pride. He was a member of Riverside Golf Course and also spent many hours golfing at various golf courses. On February 20, 1982, he married the love of his life, Andrea James and gained an instant family. He was a family man and worked hard to provide and care for his family.
A Memorial Military Service will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home with Taylor Manning and Tom Penney officiating.
Left to cherish Steve’s memory is his wife, of 40 years, Andrea Jordan; his children, Jarrett Rieger, Eric Rieger (wife, Leah), and Jana Jordan, along with his grandchildren, Coy and Kodee Rieger.
Awaiting Steve’s arrival in Heaven were his parents, Johnnie and Valree Jordan; and his brother, Jimmy Jordan.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Robert “Steve” Stephen Jordan.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas, 77515 (979) 849-4343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.