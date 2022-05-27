Clifford P. Ward “Port”

Funeral services for Clifford P. Ward, 80, of Lake Jackson , will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 , at Wesley Chapel A.M. E. in Clute, Texas , with Rev. Willie Myles officiating. Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Clifford passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 , at his residence.
He was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church in Houston, Texas , and was a retired technician from Dow Chemical. He was also an alumnus of Prairie View A&M University.
Clifford was an avid photographer, loved electronics and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford L. and Ethel Ward.
Clifford leaves to cherish his memories,his wife of 54 years, Constance Ward, of Lake Jackson; daughter, Portia G. Ingram (Marcus), of Dallas, Texas; sister, Gayle Collins, of Houston, Texas; brother, Nolan F. Ward (Sonia), of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Cameron Ingram (Carolina) and Kai Ingram; nephews, Charles and Clifford Collins; niece, Penelope “Penny” Galindo-Cook; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Marcus Ingram, Marvin Kelley, David Kelley Jr., Cameron Ingram, Kai Ingram, Marlon Kelley and Charles Collins
Visitation will be on the same day as the service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, masks are required in the church and temperatures will be checked.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.
