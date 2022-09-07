Viviene “Mimi” Louise McCoslin
1944–
September 2, 2022
A rare and beautiful soul, Viviene Louise McCoslin, “Mimi” to her loved ones, met her Savior face to face after a long battle with Alzheimer’s dementia on September 2, 2022, at age 78, at her care home in Austin, Texas. Born in Clinton, Lou i sianna, to Wilbur and Hazel Courtney and raised in Brazoria County, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; her parents; and her brothers, John and Larry.
She was only 14 or 15 when she saw the love of her life, William Edwin ‘Ed’ McCoslin, or ‘Peanut’ to those close to him, from across the school yard and knew she would marry him. She often reminisced that her girlfriends said he was “bad”, but she could tell by the way he looked at her that he was a good man inside; she was right! They were married in September of 1960, and spent almost 58 amazing years together before his untimely passing in April of 2017. They raised three diversely different children, each precious to her, and there was never a dull moment in their home.
She lovingly cared for every need of her husband and children, making each feel they were her favorite. She tended to her home and yard, growing her precious lilies and roses while simultaneously caring for horses, dogs, cats, pets of all varieties, including a turtle (whose loss is still a source of contention with her eldest). She was a courier to ball games, transporter to horse shows, and carer for any orphan or displaced soul in need. Her compassion for all living things was noteworthy. She was the behind the scenes heart and soul to her family, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and animal advocate. Simply stated, her family was her life. During her last years in Bastrop, after the loss of her darling Peanut, much quality time was spent with her grand and great- grandchildren who are so grateful for memories of “my Mimi”, that will last a lifetime. During those years she often spoke of her first church, Jones Creek Baptist, where her daddy, husband and son were saved and baptized. She felt a very close bond with her pastor, Reverend Smithart and the church family and friends who always treated her with kindness and she remembered them fondly until the dementia stole her memories away. She was quite shy, although she could be feisty on occasion, always putting others before herself. She was the quiet spot in the middle of the spirited McCoslin brotherhood she married into. Viviene had a heart for service, always doing for others, avoiding the spotlight, an angel among us. True to form, she requested that her service be small and simple.
Viviene is survived by s on, Larry McCoslin and wife, Kathy and their children , Klayton McCoslin and wife, Brittany and son, Kole; Julie McCoslin and spouse, Brad Sutton and son , Waylon; step-sons , John Dorin and wife, Katelyn and children , Jordyn, Caden and Easton; and Dustin Dorin.
Daughter, Lisa McCoslin Vincent and husband, Brandon and their children: Courtney Blanchard and daughters, Lindsey and Alyssa Miculek; Quincy Vincent and wife, Hannah and children Gypsy, Everleigh, Will and Faith.
Daughter, Leslee McCoslin and son, Dax Hensley.
Son in her heart, Troy Hansen and wife, Lisa and their children, Steven Schroeder and Brittni Rec.
They find comfort knowing her mind is restored, her suffering is over, and she is in the arms of her beloved Peanut once again.
The family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund or the charity of your choice.
A graveside service to honor Viviene will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.