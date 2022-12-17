Gwen Brown Jones

Gwen Jones, 67, passed on December 8, 2022, peacefully asleep at home. Born in Ft. Worth, Texas, she was the daughter of Herbert Glenn Brown Sr. and Esther Monethel Stricklin Brown. Around 1960, the family moved to the Heights area of Houston, and then to Bellaire in 1962. Gwen obtained her cosmetology license at 18, working as a hairdresser until retiring to Sargent, Texas, years ago.
She enjoyed her kids, grandkids and great-granddaughter, puzzles and was a fantastic cook. She was an avid fan of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and formed a large Tom Petty fan group on Facebook that became a second family over the years.
She is survived by son, Michael Lonkouski Jr.; daughters, Angela Brown; Patricia DeLaRosa; daughter, Krista Montalvo (Ruben); daughter-in-love, Lori Selman (Jay); grandchildren, Michael, Gabrielle, DeAnn, Eric, Nathan, Mason, Brandon, Tyler, Leila, Alexa, Anna, Kade; and great-granddaughter, Annie. She was excitedly awaiting her second great-grandchild next summer. She is also survived by her brothers, Dwight Brown (Heidi), Danny Cobb (Sandra); and sister, Jerita Davis (Jerry.) She also leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Herbert Glenn Brown Jr.; first husband, Michael Lonkouski Sr. and second husband, Herschel Jones III.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at First Christian Church of Lake Jackson, at 1:00 p.m. with fellowship after. Interment will be on a later date at the Houston V.A. Cemetery where she’ll be interred with the love of her life.
“And some things are over, Some things go on, And part of me you carry, Part of me is gone, But you got a heart so big, It could crush this town, And I can’t hold out forever, Even walls fall down”
