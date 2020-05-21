Johnny Sanchez, Jr.
November 11, 1958 –
May 17, 2020
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, beloved father of five, Popo, son and brother, Johnny Sanchez, Jr., 61, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born November 11, 1958, in El Campo, Texas, to parents Johnny and Rosie Sanchez (Pesch). John attended and graduated from El Campo High School. He later moved to Sweeny, where he grew his family, with then wife, Rose Mary Sanchez.
Master carpenter, employed by Phillips 66, Sweeny Refinery, for over forty years, John’s passion for carpentry was first cultivated by his junior high shop teacher. He used his talent to bless others, volunteering with Helping Hands, United Way and March of Dimes. He also donated his time to build handicap accessible ramps for those in need in his community.
Outside of carpentry, John had a love for fishing, hunting, the Dallas Cowboys, music and movies; John Wayne and Bruce Lee movies to be exact. He passed his love for music and adventure to his daughter, Lindy, his love for photography to his daughter Angela, his love for movies and gaming to his daughter Marcie, and his love for carpentry, fishing, and football to his son Johnny.
His heart filled with joy, on June 8, 2008, when he became a Popo for the first time and continued to grow joyful with each added grandchild.
John is survived by the mother of his children, Rose Mary Sanchez; his daughters, Lindy Sanchez, Angela Sanchez, Marcie Clark and husband, Robert Clark; son, Johnny Sanchez, III and wife, Fanny; mother, Rosie Sanchez Pesch; sisters, Mary Garcia, Gloria Sanchez, Mamie Nunez, and Eva Martinez; four grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Johnny Sanchez, Sr.; brother, Danny Sanchez; and his daughter, Mandy Rose Sanchez.
“To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in my throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with my Father in his throne.”
Revelation 3:21 KJV
