Barbara Ruth Hester, 80 of Clute, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. Barbara was born December 11, 1941, in Angleton, Texas, daughter to Truman and Ruth Crabtree.
She is survived by her family, sons, Christopher Hester and Truman (TC) Hester and his wife, Dorella (DJ) Hester; grandsons, Noah Hester and Teague Hester and his wife, Alexis Hester; and her great grandson, Jaxson Hester.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Ruth Crabtree and her brother, Vernon Crabtree of Angleton, Texas.
We will truly miss Barbara’s love of life and bold pursuit to live to the fullest. She loved the song by Elvis, “I did it my way”. Her love of camping will prevail in all her family including the ones that have married into the family. She cherished her family and absolutely adored her grandchildren and spoiled them as all Granny’s will do. Barbara has a passion for frogs and collected many over the years, she also loved to sew and quilt which has provided her family with many cherished memories.
Barbara was loved by her community; she worked for the City of Clute for many years and held the office of City Manager for 28 years. She built many long-lasting friendships during her time with the city.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 Brazosport Blvd North, Clute, Texas, with Burial and Graveside service Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Brazoria Cemetery, 113 Tennis Street, Brazoria, Texas, 77422.
