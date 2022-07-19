Alejandra Michelle Rivera was born December 6, 1983, in Harlingen, Texas, to Mary Jane Levrier and Raul Edio Rivera, Sr. She grew up in Angleton, Texas, and graduated from Angleton High School.
During her lifetime she had many passions including being the best Tia anyone could ever ask for. She loved each one of her nieces and nephews in her own special way. Michelle took pride in being the first one to show up for family gatherings. Known for being creative, she was certain to pop in with a special customized bedazzled t-shirt for every event. She enjoyed traveling, live music, baking, reading, crafts, decorating for holidays, watching tv shows and spending time with her dog Ozzy.
Michelle was also an avid football fan and was a proud and vocal supporter of the Angleton Wildcats and the Texas Longhorns often happily sharing memories of her time spent on the 40 Acres.
Previously departed loved ones include her father, Raul Rivera, Sr.; grandparents, Paula Levrier, Eleodoro Levrier, Esther Rivera and Candelario Rivera.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Mary Jane Levrier; stepfather, Roberto Garza; brothers and sisters, Raul Rivera Jr. (Caitlin), Edward Rivera (Alma), Andrea Contreras (Mando), Angela Giesecke, Adriana Rivera, Krystal Rivera; and stepsiblings, Suemmy Maciel and Cesar Garza; nieces and nephews, Brittney Luna Rivera, Eddie “Lil Eddie” Rivera, Savannah “Banna” Contreras, Jonathan “Jon Jon” Rivera, Kendra “Keeks” Contreras, Michael Rivera, Blake “Turkey” Giesecke, Greyson and Cohen “Bubbas” Giesecke; as well as many beloved family members and special friends including Kristina Davenport and Sarah Baumgart.
Visitation service will be held at Palms Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Palms Funeral Home with interment following at Angleton Cemetery.
