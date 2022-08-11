Shane Robert McCain was born in Sweeny, Texas, on December 13, 1975. The Good Lord called him home on August 8, 2022.
Shane was a jack of all trades and enjoyed lending a hand where needed. His favorite parts of life were hunting and fishing, watching the Texas Aggies, and drinking his fountain Dr. Peppers. Most of all, he loved his large family more than anything. A brother to all, with a heart the size of Texas. He knew we loved him and we would one day all be reunited.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory wife, Jodi McCain; son, Robert (Robby) McCain (Victoria); daughter, Breanna McCain; and grandson, Kyler; sisters, Lauri Bosarge (Bubba), Rominee McCain; brothers, Robert McCain, Jerry (Buddy) Franks; sister-in-law, Laurie Martinez; uncle, Glen Lacina; nephew, Curtiss Berry (Jakie); nieces, Amanda Berry, Jessica Gregurek (Jayson), Nikki Martinez; cousins, Kim Stark, Keith (Keifer) McCain, Holly Romero, Heather Lacina, Misti Harris; as well as numerous other family members and friends left to mourn his passing.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sheila Lacina Price; stepfather, Wayne Price; father, Clayton Robert McCain; stepmother, Rubena McCain; brothers-in-law, Randall Berry, Alonzo Martinez, David Barber; father-in-law, John Barber; mother-in-law, Eunice Barber; uncle, Weldon McCain; and grandparents, Louis and Jewel Lacina Sr.
Services will be held at Viola Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas, on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.
