Fenton Ray McDonald, 67, of Angleton, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his residence.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home , 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas. A Celebration of his Life will take place on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bible Way Outreach Church, 201 E. Miller St., Angleton, Texas, Reverend Alonzo Brown, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow at Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery, McBeth Community.
At an early age Fenton Ray united with First Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend H.L. Hubbard. He received his education from Marshall High School. Fenton Ray fell in love and united in marriage to Shannon Bass.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cora Robinson McDonald Reed, and Mose McDonald; his son, Michael Lemons ; his grandmother, Oscar Mae McBeth Phillips ; great-grandparents, Wyatt and Jose Hawkins; sisters , Paula Lynn Ogburn and Wanda Gail McDonald.
Fenton Ray will be deeply missed and mourned by his wife, Shannon Bass McDonald; his sisters, Mary Nell Norwood, of Richwood, Cynthia McDonald Spiller, Sandra Scraton, Jackie Norfleet, Patricia Wilson; his brothers, Robert James and Ronald Keith McDonald, all of Houston; his step-children, Nathan Bass, Henry Bass, Samantha McAda (Samuel), and JoAnn Tinker; his 12 grandchildren; his uncle, John Henry Thomas (Linda); aunts, Evelyn Thomas, Mary Matthews and Gloria Robinson; his in-laws, Linda Willis (Bill), Larry and Gregory Bass; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family members; and bonus cousin, Keith Thomas.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas.
