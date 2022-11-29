Ann Birdwell Quirk
Ann Birdwell Quirk of Lake Jackson, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana passed away peacefully at her Lake Jackson home surrounded by family on Sunday November 20, 2022, after a long illness.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 21 years, Charles Patrick (Pat) Quirk Jr.; her brother, Glenn Birdwell (JoAnn); her son, James Breen; stepchildren, Paul Robinson (Patrick), Joan Robinson (Gary), Timothy Robinson (Margaret), Stephen Robinson (Missy), Ricky Quirk (Tina), Debra Quirk, Cynthia Quirk Lanier (Brandon), Edith Quirk Johnson, Jennifer Quirk Turner; 23 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.
Ann’s parents, Phillip Birdwell and Lillian (Billie) Woods Birdwell of Lake Charles, Louisiana; and her previous husband, of 30 years, Henry Hubert Robinson of Lake Charles, Louisiana, preceded her in death.
Ann was born in Beaumont, Texas , and grew up in Lake Charles, Louisiana. After completing her schooling there, she worked for an international petrochemical company as an executive administrator before becoming a full-time homemaker. Later, turning her love of travel into a career, Ann reinvented herself as an ace travel agent whose clients valued her creativity and expertise.
She also rose to be a popular leader in her communities and served with distinction in diverse organizations and clubs. Her many different roles included numerous Committee Chairs and Board Member of the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra Symphony League, President of the Wednesday Review in Lake Jackson, Texas, and various leadership positions as a long-time member of the Junior League of Lake Charles, Louisiana. She was known as an efficient, upbeat, and tireless organizer for many charity events.
Throughout her life, Ann was committed to practicing and deepening her faith through service and study. She volunteered for many church activities, such as the Prayer Team at Covenant E.P.C. in Lake Jackson, Texas. Not only did she attend the Cursillo in Christianity program, but also she completed the Education for Ministry, a four-year program offered by Sewanee University of the South.
Ann brought panache and a sense of style to everything she touched, from the way she dressed to how she entertained. She traveled widely, made friends everywhere she went, and loved spending time with them, whether it be as a fun-loving hostess or a participant in wine tastings and long-running bridge games. Her laser focus on the well-being of others helps explain her uncanny ability to remember in full detail the life stories of everyone who shared them with her. Ann’s strong faith, attuned caregiving, and innate kindness were all-inclusive, as was her devotion to her beloved husband Pat, her large family, and the many friends who were fortunate enough to have known her. She leaves us with an indelible legacy of love, kindness, optimism, and sparkle.
A visitation will be held in Lake Jackson, Texas , at Covenant E.P.C. on Tuesday November 29, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a service immediately following from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., also at Covenant E.P.C. At 3:00 p.m., there will be a service at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Lake Charles, Louisiana, with a private burial the next morning at Prien Memorial Park in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Any donations in Ann’s honor can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, or another charity of your choice.
