Thomas (Tommy) William Odom

Our hearts are broken to say that Tommy, 61, passed away in his home early morning on Monday. He was born in Leesburg, Florida.
He fought like hell and showed enormous strength to stay on this earth with his wife and family. Tommy was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle and a dedicated member of 21 years to The Pit Meisters Cook off Team. Tommy loves his family and the entire Cook off team. That brought him so much joy in life, late nights and early mornings. Tommy was always in charge of staying awake all night and watching the pits. He loved going and watching Nascar races. A longtime Brazoria County resident, Tommy lived life to the fullest and everyone that knew him will miss that “giggle” when he laughed. One thing I would say is thank you to all of our friends. We have the best set of friend that anyone could ask for and he loved each and every one of you.
He is survived by his wife, Samantha Adkins Odom; his mother, Linda Womble; his son, Marshall Tullous; nephews, Roger Odom (Lili); and their children, Timothy and Landon, Daniel Odom, Chad Odom (Shannon), Chris Hollis (Courtney) and their daughter, Audrey; his beloved in-laws, Ronnie and Imogene Griffin; and his sister-in-law Billie Hollis; also by his beloved animals, Lucy and Bradley.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gordon Odom; sister, Diane Odom; and brother, Curtis Odom.
Honorary pallbearers include Darryl Khoury, Joe Ellis, Jimmy Moon, Mike Anderson, and Sid Scott, and the ENTIRE Pit Meisters Cook-off team.
A V isitation will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 , from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Stroud Funeral Home.
