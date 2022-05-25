Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. ENE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Red Goodrum , “The Freedom Loving Man” passed away to the next life to be with Jesus , on May 20, 2022. He was a “1943 Model” born on March of 1943, in Liberty, Texas, in Liberty County. He was the only son of Oscar Lum and Georgia Lee Goodrum and was a brother to two sisters , Lois and Janice.
Dad married Mom, Julia Listak, on March 5, 1965. They have three sons, five daughters, 12 grandsons, seven granddaughters, one great-grandson, and one great-granddaughter.
Daddy Red and Mama Julia have always been proud of their children ; grandchildren ; and great-grandchildren. He always tried to instill in his children hard work, respect, the importance of reading the Bible, and belief in our Lord Jesus Christ.
Red worked as a journeyman pipefitter and foreman in the day and a Country, Gospel, and Bluegrass singer-song writer at night. He recorded in Nashville and is a member of the Country Music Association. He recorded at Gilley’s Studio in Pasadena, at every studio he could find, and in any living room he could set up in to record a new song. He worked for KILT Radio Station selling advertisement spots and as Hank Williams, Sr., singing all his parts. He recorded 40 singles and copyrighted hundreds of songs. He tried hard to make a hit record.
He ran for Brazoria County Sheriff twice. He filed for Governor and although he did not make it on the ballot, he made tons of friends along the way. He would picket a place with his Bible in one hand and a wash rag on his shoulder – all by himself, if he had a just cause he was fighting for. He knew the Bible and loved to quote the Book of Proverbs. We will miss him greatly.
We love you Daddy, always; we are grateful for the years Our Heavenly Father shared you with us.
P.S. Dad, come pick us up in your Cadillac convertible and give us a ride to Heaven when it’s our time. Love, your wife and family.
The Visitation will be held at C.T. Baker and Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the Rosary at 7:00 p . m.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Sts Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Damon, Texas at 11:00 a.m.
