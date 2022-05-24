Barbara Jean Williams Kirk Murrell, 85, of Lake Jackson, Texas, peacefully passed away at her residence May 21, 2022.
She was born in Chambers County, Texas, to Thurman and Doris Williams on February 10, 1937. Her family spent two years in Venezuela, while she was growing up, and she loved to share stories of her adventures from that time with her loved ones. Barbara graduated from Barber’s Hill High School in 1955. She loved to fish, watch the Astros, play dominos, birdwatch, travel with her Good Sam’s group, and spend time visiting with family and friends. Barbara returned to school to get her RN degree, and worked as a nurse until the nineteen-nineties.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Avery Murrell; son, Charles Kirk; and brother, Thurman Williams.
Barbara is survived by her son, David Kirk and wife, Carolyn; daughters, Linda Alexander and husband, James, Pam Yeamans and husband, Greg, Debbie Granger and husband, Monte; granddaughter, Misty Vennell and husband, Ryan; grandsons, Ryan Kirk, Jon Kirk and wife, Jennifer, Aaron Kirk and wife, Victoria; great-granddaughters, Felicity Vennell and Elena Kirk.
A visitation will be Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m at Stroud Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.