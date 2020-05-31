Madeline Kay Gotcher, 88, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Bay City, Texas. She was born on May 22, 1932 in Bay City, Texas to Ernest and Winona (Johnson) Kay.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in Brazoria with Colby Wallace officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Interment at Brazoria Cemetery will immediately follow the service.
Jackie is survived by her sons, Steve & wife, Carolyn and Bruce & wife, Denise; grandsons, Corby & wife, Jackie and Scott & wife, Meredith; granddaughter, Chelsea; great grandchildren, Cole, Connor, Lane, Weston and Caroline; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Furness Gotcher, brother, Ernest Kay and sister, Pat Kay.
Arrangements are by C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home 118 W.Texas Brazoria, Texas 77422 Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
