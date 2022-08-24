Helen Gormey McNevin
February 24, 1926 –
August 21, 2022
Helen Gormey McNevin, 96 years young, was born in Freeport, Texas, on February 24, 1926, to her loving parents, Andrew Ross and Elizabeth (Elsie) Victoria (Egger) Gormey. Helen went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 21, 2022.
She is survived by her daughter, Anita McNevin Rau (husband , George Rau, Jr.) ; son, John Valentine McNevin ; and daughter, Helen McNevin Day (husband , Jack Day) ; grandchildren, George Rau, III, Elizabeth Rau (husband , Kevin Stewart), Amanda McNevin Lingle (husband , John), Ross Campbell McNevin (wife , Marisa), Andrew Louis McNevin (wife , Leila), John Truitt Day, and Nevin Denise Day ; great - grandchildren, Broday Lingle, Kayla Lingle, Olivia McNevin, and Lane McNevin ; and Helen’s sister , Ottalie (Dootsie) Gormey Richardson ; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Ross Gormey and Elizabeth Victoria (Egger) Gormey ; her husband, John Campbell McNevin ; and her sister, Janie Gormey McNevin.
Helen grew up in Velasco, Texas. One of the things she loved most was playing first base with her baseball team. Summers were particularly special to her because she was able to spend countless hours swimming at Surfside Beach or just outside her home on the river with her family and friends. She learned how to sew quite well from her mother, loved spending time with her father building shrimp boats, and playing ball on her all-women’s baseball league during WWII as a first base”woman.”
Helen graduated from Freeport High School and proudly and continually wore her class of 1944 ring. She was employed at Dow Chemical Company in the chemistry lab. She was introduced to the love of her life John (Jack) McNevin by her sister Janie who was dating his brother Earl. They married on May 4, 1945, before Jack was shipped off overseas to the Pacific theater for 18 months. It was not long after, Jack with Helen and their new baby girl, Anita, started their military life and travels with the United States Air Force. A few years later they had their son, John and their daughter, Helen.
Helen and Jack loved their military life; she looked forward to every move and every new adventure. They enjoyed being stationed in many locations and cities, including in England, New Mexico, New York, Texas, Washington, Alaska, and Oklahoma. She served alongside Jack as a proud Air Force wife. When they retired from the Air Force they returned to the Freeport, Texas area and started a machine shop business.
Even after the Air Force they continued their traveling spirit never missing their vacations. When Jack passed away Helen moved from Angleton to Pearland to the newly developed Country Place Community. In true Helen form , she was involved in all the fun things this great senior living community had to offer including cards, bingo, golf, and dancing. Helen became quite the golfer. Just a couple of years ago she and her son, John, placed third in a club golf tournament. Helen loved to travel with each of her children. To mention all the places she traveled would take up an entire page in and of itself. She enjoyed trips to where daughter, Helen (and her husband Jack) were stationed during their service in the United States Army. She would say it felt like home being back on a military base.
Helen’s entire life was about adventure, travel, fun, and no worries. Above it all she loved her family and was so proud of each one of them. She woke up every day welcoming the new day and lived with no regrets. She did not worry too much about the future. As she would say, “things always work out as they are supposed to.” Helen was happy with all she had, all she had done, and felt her life was blessed. She was devoted in her Catholic faith and left the bounds of earth the same sweet precious way she lived, at peace.
Services are scheduled for Helen at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 , at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Khoi Le officiating. Private burial to follow at Angleton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 :00 a.m. 7:00 p.m. with Vigil Service and the R osary beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 , at Palms Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Helen Gormey McNevin.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home - Angleton, Texas.
