Geneva Rose (Cartrite) Hilton, 98, of Brazoria, went home to her Lord and Savior on October 6, 2022. Geneva was born July 4, 1924, to Jessie Belle Hunt Cartrite and John Thomas Cartrite at home in Sherman County in the panhandle of Texas.
Mom started her education at Lone Star School house and graduated from Sunray High School in 1943. She then graduated from Memorial Hospital Nursing school in June 1946. She worked mostly as a nurse in doctor offices.
Geneva married Jimmie Clyde Hilton on July 4, 1946. To this union as born Gary John Hilton, Terry Don Hilton and Duane Carl Hilton.
Preceding Geneva in death are her parents; her sisters, Jeanette and Janice; her brothers, Harvey, Hugh, Leonard, Erwin, and Allan.
She is survived by her three boys, Gary Hilton, Terry Hilton and Duane Hilton; grandchildren, Coby and Kiley; and her brother, Ken Cartrite.
Mom has come to the end of her journey, but better to say she has just begun eternity. She believed everything we do and say Matters. Walking by faith is not passive, it is purposeful. We can be merely biologically alive, or we can be truly alive, spiritually alive. It is better to suffer for doing good, if it is God’s will, than for evil. She lived this sentiment everyday of her life.
There will be a Graveside Service at Angleton Cemetery on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.