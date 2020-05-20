George A Skidmore Jr.
J anuary 6, 1959 –
May 15, 2020
George A. Skidmore Jr. died at his home Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born to parents, George A Skidmore Sr. and Betty J. Skidmore on January 6, 1959 in Palatka, Florida.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents; his sister, Betty J. Milstead; brother, William Hunter Sr.; sister, Terry Skidmore; and sister, Lottie and spouse, Thomas Wilkinson.
He is survived by spouse, Julie Skidmore; son, George Skidmore III; son, Chucky; daughter, Georgina; brother, Danny (Nannette) Hunter; brother, Joe Hunter III; sister, Linda Bryant; sister, Legena (Jerald) Kimball; brother, Adam Skidmore; brother, David Estes; and fur sisters, Tipsy and Lola.
He loved fishing and listening to and playing music on his guitar.
He is now at Peace with all his family in Heaven.
Condolences can be sent for the family to 9911 FM 523 Freeport, Texas 77541.
