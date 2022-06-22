Alma Grace Winn

Grace Winn, age 95, of Temple, Texas , entered Heaven’s gates on June 18, 2022.
She was born to the late Carl and Laura Schneider, November 19, 1926. She was the oldest of six children.
She is predeceased by her sister, Joyce Johnson Winn.
Grace married the love of her life, William “Bill” Winn, on June 20, 1953. Her deep love for Jesus led her to be involved in many ministries through First Baptist Lake Jackson. She and Bill traveled the world supporting missionaries and sharing the Gospel. She loved to share her teaching skills with those who were learning English as a Second language. Grace was a loving wife, encouraging mother and caring grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Grace is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Smith (Glen) and Nancy Peevy (Gary). She is survived by her siblings, Carl (Glen) Schneider, Clyde Schneider, Finis Schneider, and JoAnn Lamb; as well as five grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to International Friends in care of First Baptist Church, Lake Jackson, Texas, or Women’s Missionary Union of Texas (wmutx.org).
Services will be held at First Baptist Church Lake Jackson on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation at 2:00 p.m. until the services begin.
A memorial service will also be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at First Baptist in Belton, Texas.
