Sheryl Gene Edwards White, known as Sherry to friends and family, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home in Richwood, Texas. She was born in Brownwood, Texas, on March 24, 1944, to Harold and June Edwards, who settled in Texas City, after Harold’s discharge from the US Army after WWII.
In High School, Sherry was a band member, twirler and pianist. She attended Texas Wesleyan College in Fort Worth, graduating with honors and a bachelor’s degree in music with an all-level teaching certificate. In 1966, she moved to Freeport, where she began her career as an elementary music teacher with BISD and met her husband Ed, whom she married on August 5, 1967.
A life-long lover of music, Sherry took great joy in sharing that love with her own children as well as the thousands of children she taught over 40 years of service in Texas public schools. She also had a passion for sharing the good news of Christ with her loved ones and friends, and answered a call to ministry at an early age by serving as a church pianist at age 16. After college, Sherry continued to minister through music, serving as pianist, organist, and choir director for several area churches over a period of 50+ years.
Sherry is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ed White; their four daughters, Amy White Reddoch and husband, Mark, Emily White, Mindy White Welch and husband, Bob, and Rachael White Sitka and husband , Robbie T; and grandchildren, Alexandra and Sasha Reddoch, Alyssa and Matt Fields, Jason, Emily and Marilyn Welch, Amanda Welch Inglehart, and Elliot and Jonah Sitka.
A Celebration of Life S ervice with a reception following will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 , at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, located at 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson, Texas.
