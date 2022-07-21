Tommy Holcomb
December 12, 1937 –
July 12, 2022
A life well lived ended with family near when Tommy Holcomb passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at HCA Houston Healthcare, Houston, Texas, at the age of 84.
After attending Brazoria schools, he graduated from Sweeny High where he was Class President, Football Captain, and President of the area Christian youth organization. After attending Wharton Junior College and playing football at Blinn Junior College, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Mathematics, Physics) from Sam Houston State University and a Master Education. Following service in the Army Reserves, he taught at Van Vleck (advanced math, physics, chemistry) and Sweeny High Schools (advanced Math, tennis coach). He became the First Assistant Principal at Sweeny Junior and the second Assistant Principal at Sweeny High. Being the High School Principal enabled him to make lifelong friends with outstanding teachers and students.
Tommy was a lifetime member of the Texas State Teachers Association and the local President, started Sweeny’s first Future Teachers of America, headed the first Project Graduation, was a Chamber of Commerce President, member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years, Lions Club, President of Brazoria County Crime Stoppers, Grand Jury Chairman, Sweeny United, Habitat for Humanity, Track Event Timer, and frequent blood donor. He was a grass farmer and cattle rancher. As a Sweeny Methodist Church member for over 72 years, he served as Chairman of most committees, Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School, Church Work Day, Chicken Spaghetti worker and cook, church swim parties, and youth Astro World trips. He never turned anyone down.
He enjoyed his golfing buddies, attending professional golf tournaments with Linda and organizing golf tournament reunions for his classmates. He was the Master of Ceremony at the 1956 Class Reunion with his dear classmates. He hosted many years of Super Bowl Parties, family holiday meals, and family gatherings which included his much loved cousins. He took care of his grandma, parents, mother-in-law, and uncle.
His pride and joy was his family whom he dearly loved. His close relationship with his brother, Richard, was treasured.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, George Holcomb DeVoucalla.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (married 62 years); daughter, Victoria DeVoucalla (David); son, Tom Holcomb Jr. (Lori); brother, Richard Holcomb (Glenda); granddaughters, Christine Cooper (Joshua) and Elizabeth DeVoucalla; and a multitude of beloved cousins, friends, and family.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Sweeny United Methodist Church, 207 East First St., followed by funeral services at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Quinn Peters officiating. Interment will follow at Sweeny Historical Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tom Holcomb Jr., David DeVoucalla, Joshua Cooper, Ron Strong, Michael O’Quinn, and Byron O’Quinn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Williamson, Ranse Weatherford, Bill Surber, and Johnny Scarborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his church that he cherished, Sweeny United Methodist Church, 207 East First Street, Sweeny, TX 77480.
