Margie Rosie Ames, 79, of Bay City passed away peacefully October 1, 2022. She was born December 1, 1942 to the late Frank Jacob Kacer and Rosie Anna Sobotik Kacer.
She grew up in Blessing and was raised on a farm. Therefore, she spent much of her time working in the fields chopping and picking cotton. She graduated from Tidehaven High School in 1961 and began working at Gibson’s Store until the late 1970’s. Margie then went to work at the Matagorda County Courthouse where she worked in the Tax Office until retirement.
Margie had a strong faith and it showed by the way she lived and loved life. She brought so much joy to those around her. Margie had a green thumb and spent much of her time gardening and canning. She also loved sewing, baking, making sausage with her family, going to church picnics, listening and dancing to polka music, playing cards (klinca and booray were her favorites) and she especially loved fishing with her sons and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ames; son, Rodney James Carlsen; and brothers, Bernard, Edwin, Frankie, A.J. and Joe Kacer.
Survivors include her son, Steven Ray Carlsen; sisters, Georgie Meyer and husband, J.D., Rosie Wendel and husband, Herb, and Annie Mae Bundick and husband, Richard; brothers, Edmund Kacer, Milton Ray Kacer and wife, Sybil, and Larry Kacer; sisters-in-law, Beatrice Kacer and Regina Kacer; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and extended family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., and Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Blessing.
Pallbearers will be Doug Smith, Robert Henske, Charles Hahn, Tony Kucera, Shannon Byrd and David Stavena.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Holy Cross Catholic School, 2001 Katy Ave., Bay City, Texas 77414.
