Charlotte Ann Rhubottom (Davis)
August 15th, 1959 – February 9th, 2021
Charlotte Ann Rhubottom, died Tuesday, February the 9th, 2021 at her home in West Columbia, Texas. Charlotte was 61 years of age at her time of death.
She was born August 15th, 1959 to Harlon and Annie Davis in Mobile, Alabama.
Charlotte leaves behind her husband, James Rhubottom, of 21 years. She is survived by her children, Derek Schreiner (Michelle Schreiner), Jennifer Boling (Gregory Boling), and Kristin Thornbrugh (John Thornbrugh); her grandchildren, Austin Schreiner, Amberly Galvan, Kam Myers, Hunter Myers, Olivia Schreiner, Dawson Thornbrugh, Harper Thornbrugh, Christopher Boling, Cameron Boling, Caylon Boling, Carrington Boling; and her great-grandchild, Jace Galvan. Also survived by her brothers; sisters; and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harlon Davis; and grandmother, Edith Searcy.
Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at lakesidemfh@gmail.com.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422. 979-798-5253.
