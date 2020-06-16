Jack Eldon Lowery
January 1, 1939 –
May 18, 2020
Jack Eldon Lowery of Angleton, Texas passed away on May 18, 2020. He was born on January 1, 1939 in Toccoa, Georgia to Bart & Eunice Holcomb Lowery.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; five sisters; and other extended family members.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Vivian; son, Kevin Eldon Lowery (Melissa); granddaughters, Heather, Brittany, Elizabeth; and great-granddaughter, Hannah, of Angleton, Texas; son, Robert Lee (Kristin) Hoffman; granddaughter , Courtney (Jake) Walker; and grandson, Jordon, of Georgia; daughter, Rebecca (Robert) Medina; grandsons, Nicholas (David) and Adrian; granddaughter, Ashlee; and great-granddaughters, Kaylee and Kimberlee of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Jack served in the Air Force from 1961-1965. He was a member of the Masonic lodge for 38 years. His home Lodge was Masonic Lodge #1012 of Sinton, Texas and then the Masonic Lodge #327 of Brazoria, Texas. He was also a member of the Shriner Association of Corpus Christi, Texas. He
Worked for AHI Supply, LP in Alvin Texas for 26 years. He enjoyed playing his guitar, game night with the family, and reading old west stories. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Viewing will be on June 18, 2020 at Palms Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Angleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in honor of Jack E. Lowery to the Shriners Hospital of Galveston, Texas.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home - Angleton, Texas
