Deanna Rae Monical
August 18, 1938 –
June 4, 2022
Deanna Rae Monical, of Lake Jackson, Texas, was reunited with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and husband Lynn Dennis, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Born in Bellville, Texas, on August 18, 1938, to parents Richard and Hazel Smith. Deanna’s family moved to Lake Jackson when she was a young girl where they opened the Lake Jackson Flooring and Paint Company. She graduated from Brazosport High School in 1956, where she played multiple sports and built friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Deanna briefly attended Stephen F. Austin State University, where she played basketball. She married the love of her life, Lynn Dennis, on September 6, 1958, at First Baptist Church Lake Jackson. The couple built a life and family in Lake Jackson, where they welcomed their daughter, Marty, and son, Marcus, two years later. Deanna was a proud homemaker. She loved nothing more than spending time with and taking care of her family. She was constantly on her feet during family get-togethers and holidays, making sure everyone had a full plate of food and anything else they might need. She always put others before herself.
Known for her big laugh and boundless love for others, Deanna made an indelible impact on the Lake Jackson community where she served in the children’s ministry at FBCLJ for 35 years. She also served as a Pink Lady at Brazosport Hospital for a number of years and loved every minute of it. Deanna never met a stranger and grew to know and love the staff at Chick-fil-A and Red Lobster like family. Called “Nanny,” by her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Deanna was a source of light and love for her family, whom she cherished with all of her being. Her faith in Jesus Christ never waivered and she and her husband passed that same faith on to her children.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lynn Dennis Monical; parents, Richard and Hazel Smith; and sister, Barbara Bryant and brother-in-law, Richard Bryant.
Deanna is survived by daughter, Marty Dunn and her husband, Benjamin; son, Mark Monical and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Cameron Johnson and husband, Bryar, Caroline Cone and husband, Michael, Hayden Monical, Madison Roman and husband, Nick, and Connor Monical; great-grandchildren, Brooks, Beckham and Baker Johnson and Ryan and Cal Cone.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00. p.m., Wednesday, June 8 , 2022, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Lake Jackson. A funeral service will be held in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church Lake Jackson on Thursday, June 9 , 2022, at 10:00 a.m. A private entombment ceremony will follow. Honored to be serving as pallbearers are Benny Dunn, Hayden Monical, Connor Monical, Bryar Johnson, Michael Cone and Nick Roman.
Special thanks to Country Village Care for their compassionate and loving care of our mom.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, Children’s Ministry, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson, Texas 77566.
