Damacio Bentancur Jr.
S eptember 21, 1966 –
May 27, 2020
Damacio Bentancur Jr., 53, of Brazoria passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, Texas surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 21, 1966 in East Bernard, Texas to Damacio Cruz Bentancur and Herminia Rojas Bentancur.
He loved playing and spending time with grandkids and family. He was a Carpenter and a Professional Installer.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Henry Bentancur.
He is survived by his parents, Damacio and Herminia Bentancur; sons, Damacio Bentancur Jr. III and Emilo Ordonas; daughters, Monica Magana and Jessica Bentancur (Carlos); sisters, Sandra Bentancur, Elizabeth Reynolds (Jerry), and Elvira Quintana (James); brother, David Bentancur (Jessica); nine grandchildren and one on the way; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton with Pastor Israel Cuevas officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.
