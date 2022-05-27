Elizabeth Wynell White
April 30, 1928 –
May 22, 2022
Elizabeth Wynell White was born April 30, 1928, to Howard Francis Johnson and Ella Elizabeth Mann Johnson.
On January 28, 1946, Wynell married Carrol Dean “C.D.” White, a marriage of 57 years un til his passing in 2003.
Making their home in Velasco, Bro. Gordon Johnson of Velasco Baptist Church led them to the Lord, baptizing them simultaneously. Wynell remarked we were much thinner then!
In November, Deana, the first of three girls arrived. Linda came in 1950, and Carla followed in 1952. By this time they were living in Lake Jackson, and members of FBCLJ.
In 1960, the family moved to Jones Creek and this time to stay. Moving in on Friday, and in church Sunday morning, the family soon became members of Jones Creek Baptist Church.
Wynell and C.D. shared a love for children which fueled their desire to teach little ones. Wynell and C.D. worked in the Primary Department for 35 years sharing the love of Jesus. Sunday mornings often began by picking up neighborhood kids to take to church. Sunday afternoons were spent planning and preparing next Sunday’s lesson.
Wynell was an excellent seamstress and cook. In her earlier years she was an avid gardener and in later years she took up needlepoint, creating beautiful works of art for her growing family.
Wynell loved to play board games, cards and dominoes with family and friends and always with her grandkids and greats.
Wynell had many gifts but perhaps her greatest gift was making others feel welcome, loved and happy.
Wynell had many close friends who predeceased her, though still leaving behind her dearest family friend of 70 years, Faye Bell, to carry on their stories of fun and crazy times. The Lord blesses us with family and friends and Wynell was richly blessed with both.
We wish to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to A-Med Hospice staff and Carriage Inn workers of the Memory wing. Too many to name and fearing someone would be overlooked our deepest thanks for your loving care given to our mother.
Angels carried our Mother home May 22, 2022.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Deana Gray (Tom), Linda Singleton (Richard), Carla (late husband, Bubba Leonard); grandchildren, Kara and Raymond Gore, Zane and Bre Gray, Emily and Austin Beall, Jeff and Misty Singleton, LeAnn and Brian Bartos, Tyson and Michaella Leonard, Tiana and Jeffrey Fletes; 19 great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandson, Hudson Gregg.
Serving as Pallbearers are great-grandsons; Grayson Gore, Parker Car ruth, Trevor Singleton, Bo Bartos, Chris Khosla, Reece Leonard, Nicholas Siler, James Fletes.
Services for Wynell will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Jones Creek Baptist Church, 7334 TX-36, Freeport, Texas 77541. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with the funeral to follow immediately at 11:00 a.m.
