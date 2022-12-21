Sallie Darwood Van Way

Born in Goose Creek, Texas, but always considered Freeport her home. She spent memorable times here with her father and sister on weekends and summers. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown.
Sallie worked for her father at Darwood Furniture Company until she took over the business when he retired. She continued her career as a sales representative traveling across the US but was always glad to be back home to share her adventurous stories with us.
Sallie loved entertaining family and friends. She was involved in many community organizations and opened her home for numerous charitable events. Sallie cherished many lifelong friendships.
Sallie is preceeded in death by her husband, James Van Way; father, R.L. Darwood; mother, Nedra Elloitt; sister, Dinah McCuiston.
Sallie is survived by her daughters Amie (Barry) Egbert, and Susan (Doug) Hargrove. Grandchildren, Alicia (Daniel DeMoss) Bluejacket;Scott (Amanda) Egbert;Pete (Shelly) Egbert;five great-grandchildren, and cousin Judy Martin.
Honorary Pallbearers are grandsons Scott Egbert and Pete Egbert, great grandchildren Bradley Egbert, Carly Egbert, Amie Kate Egbert, Greye Egbert, and Bailey Egbert.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral will be Friday December 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Restwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park 1038 W. Plantation Drive, Clute, Texas, 77531.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society, or to the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.