Patricia “Patty” Ann Wittie

Richwood, TX (77531)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.