Monty James Humphreys woke up in the arms of Jesus on December 6, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born to his parents: Truman and Rena (Whitton) Humphreys on August 26, 1948, in Freeport, Texas.
Monty was a loving husband, dad, and PawPaw. He was a 1966 graduate of Angleton High School. He was a member of the Alvin Masonic Lodge 762 AF & AM. He spent many years in Law Enforcement, where he worked for the Angleton Police Department and Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department. Later in life he became an Electrician, a trade in which he loved. Monty was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was very active and enjoyed his life to the fullest.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Community Baptist Church in Danbury, Texas with Pastor David Smith officiating. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Palms Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monty will be laid to rest in Danbury Cemetery in Danbury, Texas.
Left to cherish Monty’s memory is his wife, Kitty King Humphreys; his children, Jordan Humphreys, Bradley Music ( and Terry), Stacy Gillespie, Teresa Gordan, Audrey Montalbano (husband, Greg), Jason Flippo (wife, Mimi) and Julie Brinkman He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many friends he considered his family.
Awaiting Monty’s arrival in Heaven were his parents, Truman and Rena (Whitton) Humphreys and his brother, Gene Humphreys.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Monty James Humphreys.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
