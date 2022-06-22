William Brown Jun 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William BrownWilliam Brown, 93, of Angleton, Texas, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Funeral services are pending with Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. gardnerfuneralhome.net (979) 849-6379. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Levi Jordan Plantation Historic Site reopens near Brazoria Brazoswood Goddard team reveals rocket days before launching As COVID becomes endemic, numbers begin rising for summer Brazoria water tower down up to four months Freeport commercial property inspection ordinance tabled til July Summer cooling stations are open to fight the heat Lake Jackson signs 20 year lease with SPCA Eagle Scout creates an honorary garden Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMotorcyclist leads DPS on chaseMeier signs with softball powerhouseFM 522 bridge to close for monthTDECU names exec to focus on Southern Brazoria CountyFreeport investigation yields no actionMichael Louis Fuchs, Sr.Sample named top coach following industrious school yearCounty drought stretches into the summerPena off Economic Development CorporationUnderclassmen fill first-team honors Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOUR VIEWPOINT: Uvalde shows police are imperfect (3)OUR VIEWPOINT: Response to Freeport LNG explosion noteworthy (2)Few Texas schools have armed educators (2)OUR VIEWPOINT: We will hold sheriff to his word (2)Aplin gives big to A&M (1)Red Goodrum (The Freedom Loving Man) (1)Freeport terminates city attorney's contract (1)Acclaims and a shame for June 10, 2022 (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Charging stations could aid EV sales (1)Lisa Benson cartoon for May 27, 2022 (1)Nathaniel Cheairs Hickey Jr. (1)TDECU names exec to focus on Southern Brazoria County (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Mental health, gun access both need to be addressed (1)ROSS RAMSEY: Leaders frozen by fear of gun-rights voters (1) Online Poll How has the high price of gasoline affected your summer plans? You voted: Flying instead of driving Driving instead of flying Taking a road trip closer to home Canceled our vacation entirely Hasn't affected our plans Vote View Results Back Citizen of the Year 2022 Citizen of the Year Click Here to Submit Nomination Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Amended Notice by Amended Notice by Robert Clements Hiring Associate Attorney LEMONS PUBLIC ONLINE AUCTION TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY PROGRAM ASSISTANT The Lake Jackson Development Bid# RFP Invitation to Bidders RFP Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.