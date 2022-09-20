Evie-Garvin

Evie “Inez” Garvin

December 2, 1934 –

September 17, 2022

Our beloved Mamaw, Evie “Inez” Garvin, 87, of Brazoria, passed away, surrounded by family, on the 17th of September, 2022.

She was predeceased by the love of her life and soul mate of 59 years, Jimmie.

She is survived by her children, Beverly Hasty, Linda Kallus (David), Sue Bradshaw, Jimmy Garvin (Denise); and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She was dearly loved in life and will be greatly missed in death.

A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at 10:00 a.m. on September 21, 2022, at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 Brazosport Blvd N, Clute, TX 77531.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice Foundation of America.

Online condolences can be made to http://www.stroudfuneralhome.com.

