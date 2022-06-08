Santiago “Ray” Guerra

Santiago Guerra, otherwise known as Ray 89, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away at 7:35 p.m. on June 2, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family and caretakers.
Ray was born to Alfred Guerra Senior and Conception (Connie) Huron on June 19, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas. He had two brothers and two sisters, Alfred Guerra, Arthur Guerra, Irene Henley, and Connie H Guerra.
Ray married Carmen Gonzales in San Antonio, Texas, on April 28, 1954. They spent 68 loving years together.
He proudly served in the United States Air-force from 1950 to 1954.
Ray retired from the Federal Aviation Administration after 35 years of service with the Department of Transportation. After he retired, he and Carmen built their forever home on Buffalo Camp Bayou where they have lived for the past 35 years. He was a man loved by many. He never knew a stranger. If you ever had an opportunity to meet him, you were his friend for life. The man that truly stood behind the scripture to not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing. God loves a cheerful giver and my dad was just that: a giver. He will be greatly missed by his family and all of his tremendous amount of friends that he considers family.
Ray is preceded in death by his father, Alfred Guerra Senior; his mother, Conception (Connie) Guerra; his brother, Arthur Guerra; and his sister, Irene Henley.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Guerra; and his children, David, Ray and Ray’s wife, Liz, Alfred, Deborah, and Cynthia and her husband, Glen. He has 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers are his grandsons, Ray Guerra, David Guerra, Daniel Guerra, Joe Hood, Frankie Stahmer, Alfred Guerra, and Erich Stahmer
Honorary pallbearers are his close compadres; Homer Aparicio and Eddie Garcia Senior.
His services will be held at Saint Mary’s Star of the Sea in Freeport, Texas, on June 11, 2022. Rosary and Viewing starts at 9:00 a.m. and the Funeral mass follows at 10:00 a.m. then the procession to Restwood Cemetery in Clute, Texas.
