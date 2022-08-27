LaZelle Ann Bradley
December 16, 1943 –
July 30, 2022
LaZelle Ann Bradley, 78, of Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectantly of natural causes on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
LaZelle was born December 16, 1943, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Hallie Fae and Jack Reynolds Hudkins. She was the first born, followed by one brother before moving with her family to Old Ocean, then Sweeny, Texas, where her family grew by two more brothers and a sister. LaZelle attended all her school years in Sweeny, and graduated from Sweeny High School, in 1962. She started her college years at Abilene Christian College (now Abilene Christian University) and went on to complete her Bachelor of Science at the University of Houston.
LaZelle taught high school Home Economics but was an entrepreneur at heart. She held sewing classes in her home, she established and managed LaZelle’s Landscape Service. She was most successful as a Network Marketing Director for Sunrider International - Herbal Nutrition. She focused much of her adult life on nutrition and health related genetics. LaZelle was active in bridge groups including the Champions Women’s Club Bridge Group, a church bridge group and she was active in the Tenneco Retiree’s Club.
She attended church at the St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church. There are many fun stories to tell. LaZelle loved driving around Houston in her little sports car, an MGB. She had a generous heart always going the extra mile for Christmas gifts and birthday cards. During her college years she loved anything to do with frogs, she loved her Basset Hound and enjoyed her cat. LaZelle always attended her dad’s annual family reunions which included skiing, beaches, cruises and a dude ranch with up to 58 in attendance.
LaZelle is survived by two daughters, Nicole Ramirez and husband, Tony, from Austin, Texas, and Natalie Kayda, from Tomball, Texas; two step-children, Kevin Bradley and wife, Lindsey, from Georgetown, Texas, and Cara Bradley; two grandsons, Ethan and Luke Kayda, of Tomball, Texas; eight step-grandchildren, Gabriela and Nicolas Ramirez; Taylor, Kaitlyn, Cameron, Brooklyn, Tucker and Conor Bradley; brother, Keith Hudkins, from Dunedin, Florida; brother, Dr. J.D. Hudkins and wife, Linda, from Punta Gorda, Florida; Robert Hudkins from Saipan; and sister, Mary Gardner and husband, Jeff, from Rogers, Arkansas, as well as, numerous nephews and nieces.
LaZelle was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bradley; and daughter, Noelle Blue.
There will be a private memorial for LaZelle in Lampe, Missouri with family unable to travel to Houston.
The funeral service for LaZelle will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, to begin at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 7810 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, Texas 77379, in the chapel. Flowers may be sent directly to the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Mercer Arboretum and Botanical Garden at www.friendsofmercer.com click the “DONATE” button, add “In Memory of LaZelle Bradley” in the comment section during checkout.
Lunch will be served at 12:00 noon to 1:15 p.m.
The Committal Service will be held Monday, August 29, 2022, to begin at 11:15 a.m. at the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband and Navy Veteran, Joseph Michael Bradley.
