Everett Strother, 87, of Brazoria passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, UTMB Health in League City, Texas. He was born on December 28, 1934 in Elizabeth, Louisiana to Hares and Lula Strother.
He was a retired carpenter and member of the Carpenters Local Union #526. His hobbies were gardening, camping, riding his tractor and deer hunting. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
Left to cherish his loving memories, sons, Everett David Strother, Sr. and wife, Fran; and Doug Strother and wife, Thelma both of Angleton, Texas; Wayne Strother; Kenneth Strother and wife, Cheryl; and Marion Strother all of Brazoria; daughter, Cindy Presa and husband Van of Arkansas; sister, Luellen Bergen of Angleton; brother, William Strother of West Columbia; good friend, Jewel Ramirez of Lake Jackson; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Keetan Strother, Caden Strother, Barrett Risner, Shawn Lease, Logan Strother, Steven Bailey and Robert Strother.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Funeral service will be Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Brazos Pointe Fellowship Church in Lake Jackson. Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery in West Columbia, Texas.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria
