Kenneth Dale Pierce, 63 , of Brazoria, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, followed by A Celebration of his Life at 11:00 a.m., at the House of Prayer and Praise Ministries, 9422 County Road 405 (off Highway 2004), Richwood, Texas, with Bishop Hollis Hall, Officiating and Bishop Delton Harris delivering the Eulogist.
Kenneth was born on April 23, 1959, to the union of Eugene Pierce and Esther Kennedy in Clute, Texas. Kenneth was reared in Brazoria, Texas. He had a quiet demeanor and expressed a quiet confidence in Christ. Kenneth was a hard worker. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was willingly to lend a helping hand to anyone.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents; Annie Hodge and Louis Pierce; maternal grandparents; Mildred and Marion Kennedy; sister, Barbara Pierce, brother, Patrick Pierce and brother-in-law, Ronnie Dickson. He is survived by his mother, Esther Hanks, brothers; Eugene Pierce, Leslie Pierce, Ray Kennedy, and Charles Kennedy, sisters; Mildred Pierce, Marsha Pierce, Amy Pierce-Dickson, and Patricia Kennedy-Harris and brother-in-law, Bishop Felton Harris Jr.; special friends; Jennifer and Rob; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Interment will be at Peaceful Rest Cemetery, Brazoria, Texas. Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To: Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
