Aurora Rodriguez, 75, of Brazoria, Texas, fell asleep peacefully in death Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Aurora was born February 21, 1947, in Angleton, Texas, to Carlos and Angelita Martinez. Aurora was married to Chris Rodriguez on December 30, 1962. Chris and Aurora were married for 51 years building a lifetime of beautiful memories together with their five children. Aurora was a cherished and loving wife and mother to her family. She was known for her love of baking, tending to her beautiful plants and flowers with Chris, collecting antiques on family trips, and her impeccable sense of style. Proverbs 31:27 … “She watches over the activity of her household, and the bread of laziness she does not eat.”
Aurora had a strong faith in the resurrection hope based firmly on the ransom sacrifice of Jesus Christ as mentioned in the Bible. She longed for the day when she would be reunited with Chris again.
Aurora leaves behind five children, Liz Ivie, Edward Rodriguez (Holly), Rose Watkins, David Rodriguez (Jennifer), and Christie Rodriguez. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Joshua Ivie (Mary Catherine), Melissa (Blake) Faver, Ashley Rodriguez, Matthew (Kathy) Rodriguez, Allisha Rodriguez, Cole (Kelly) Watkins, Grant Watkins and Dayne Watkins along with 8 great grandchildren. Aurora also leaves behind her loving sisters, Nellie Taylor, Josie Flores, Lupe Tamayo, Ofelia Aguilar, Angie Alderete, and Gloria Mireles.
Aurora is preceded in death by her father and mother, Carlos and Angelita Martinez; husband, Christoval Rodriguez; brother, Marty Martinez;and sisters, Margaret Yanez, Mary Kay, Stella Hinojosa; and great grandchild, Gunner Faver.
The Rodriguez family would like to thank all the friends and family for their loving support throughout this difficult time. The family extends a great deal of gratitude and love to all the local congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses who offered their love, support and prayers during this time.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in West Columbia, Texas, 1406 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486. The memorial will also be available via video conference. For Zoom login information please call or text 979-480-1687. Brother Al Olexy will be officiating the service.
