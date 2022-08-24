Betty McShan Self Aug 24, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email unknown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Betty McShan SelfApril 26,1938 –August 18, 2022Betty McShan Self, age 84, of Lake Jackson, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 18, 2022.A M emorial S ervice will be held at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson , on Saturday, August 27 , 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont, Texas.To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, visit restwoodfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Betty, to the First Baptist Church Upward Program. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Kisuma withdraws zoning ordinance request Brazoria VFD celebrates 75 years of service, brotherhood Polk parents hot over AC issues Big O's BBQ headed to world series cook-off Commissioners' Court sets proposed tax rate Freeport LNG pushes back return date after figuring out recovery plan Warrant out for Clute shooting suspect Lady Bucs' balanced offense leads to sweep of Sweeny Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWomen in stable condition after Clute shootingSon accused of man's fatal beatingMelissa Dawn PateColumbia-Brazoria eyes high school overhaulJulie and Ned BaronUpdates for Aug, 18 2022Going downtown gets harder for residentsJeremy Duane “J.D.” WilsonManuel J. GarzaLeon Soria Damian Sr. Images Videos CommentedGlobal Viral Transport Medium Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - BD, Hardy DX, HiMedia Labs, Laboratory Corp of America, Puritan Medical Products, Thermo Fisher Scientific, & Vircell - ResearchAndMarkets.com (2)O'Rourke makes stop in Lake Jackson (2)Letter to the editor for Aug. 9, 2022 (1)Carl Ralph Williams (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)Thomas Edwin Cook, Sr. M.D. (1)John Alton Veillon (1)Planned community set to explode Bonney's population (1)Melvina Scott Meier (1)Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension over allegations of improper conduct while receiving massages while a member of the Houston Texans. What do you think of his punishment? (1)Updates for Aug 11, 2022 (1)Ernest Ray Cotton (1)Jeannette Stephens (1)Texas lawmakers like Ike Dike (1)Lisa Benton toon for Aug. 9, 2022 (1) Online Poll Are you concerned about campus security at your child's school? You voted: Not worried at all A little worried Somewhat worried Very worried Don't have kids in local schools Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Public Hearing Notice-Sept RFP 22-23 RFP ICS Now Hiring Wolfenson Hiring Electricians 2210 Public Auction-9809 CAUSE NO. 118063-CV 149th District Cause No TCEQ 100114 and Bulletin
