Betty-Self
unknown

Betty McShan Self

April 26,1938 –

August 18, 2022

Betty McShan Self, age 84, of Lake Jackson, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 18, 2022.

A M emorial S ervice will be held at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson , on Saturday, August 27 , 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont, Texas.

To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, visit restwoodfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Betty, to the First Baptist Church Upward Program.

