Thomas Hiram McAdams, age 83, of Huntsville, Texas, was surrounded by family as he went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Thomas was an unparalleled center of his family. He was born November 23, 1938, in Bedias, Texas, where he spent his early years. Later his family moved to Huntsville where he graduated from both Huntsville High School and Sam Houston State University. After graduation, he worked on the Gemini Project for NASA before earning his PhD in physics from Texas A&M University. He was an educator at Sam Houston State University and Brazosport College; however, he spent most of his career in research and development at Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, Texas.
Thomas was the consummate, loyal family man, placing his devotion to his family above all else in his lifetime of gentle service to others. He was a quiet, genuine, kind, beautiful soul who was frequently found inside a worthwhile book or communing with nature outdoors. He was and is an infallible, loving support system for his family. His quiet laugh, constant guidance, and unequalled spirit of friendship and loyalty were ever present for all who loved him.
He is survived by Carla, his wife of 59 years;daughters, Shannon Lindloff and Kathleen Schulte; sons-in-law, Mark Lindloff and Michael Friedman; loving grandchildren,Stanton, Elise, Rebekah, and Cole; and his sister, JoBeth Stutts.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel of McAdams 1251 FM 1696 Road West, Huntsville, Texas. Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
