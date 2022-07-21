Deborah Lynn Guillory, affectionately known as Deb, age 66, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, surrounded by her family in West Columbia.
Deborah was born February 7, 1956, to Riley and Loyce Guillory in DeQuincy, Louisiana. She attended Columbia High School and stayed in West Columbia to raise her family.
She was the mother to Dawn James (Danny) and Traci Zamarripa (Javier). She had five precious grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart, Jacob, Kaleigh, Abrianna, Lauren, and Sophia. She is also survived by her father, Riley Guillory (Nell); brother, Gene Guillory (Melanie); and sister, Lori Shanks (James).
Deborah is preceded in death by her precious mother, Loyce Guillory, whom she is rejoicing with in Heaven now.
Deborah accepted Jesus at the age of eight, and was baptized on December 13, 1964, and loved the Lord her God with all her heart. She attended First Baptist Church Brazoria. She taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School for many years. She loved collecting bells, angels, and birdhouses.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., in West Columbia, Texas.
Deborah’s funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church Brazoria, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria, Texas, 77422 at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, with Pastor Greg Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Brazoria Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Jacob Zamarripa, Blake Shanks, Jerry Krenek, Waylan Shanks, Lane Krenek and Lucus Servin. Honorary Pallbearer will be Cole Guillory.
The family requests memorial contributions to be made to the American Cancer Society or First Baptist Church Brazoria for the production ministry that supports the Passion play.
