Johnny Sanchez, Jr.
November 11, 1958 –
May 17, 2020
Johnny Sanchez, Jr., 61, formerly of Sweeny, passed from this life on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1958 in El Campo, Texas to Johnny and Rosie (Pena) Sanchez.
Funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Sweeny. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Felix Nunez, II, Tony Garcia, Jr., Felix Nunez, Travis Martinez, Juan Torres, and Gavin Cervantez.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at C. T. Baker and Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Johnny is survived by his son, Johnny Sanchez, III; daughters, Lindy, Angela and Marcie; mother, Rosie Sanchez Pesch; sisters, Gloria Sanchez, Mary Garcia, Mamie Nunez, and Eva Martinez; four grandchildren; 11 nieces; and four nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Johnny Sanchez, Sr.; daughter, Mandy Sanchez; and brother, Danny Sanchez.
