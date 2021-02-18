Funeral services for Minister Roosevelt Causey, Jr., 69, of Angleton, Texas will be Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton, 2025 East Mulberry, with Pastor Gene Grear officiating. Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria.
He passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at HCA Houston Healthcare in Conroe, Texas.
Roosevelt was the Assistant Minister at Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Church in Freeport, Texas. He was a jokester who loved fishing, going to the gun range, and collecting guns.
He began working at Dow as an Operator in 1983 and retired in 2015.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Causey; his parents, Eliza and Roosevelt Causey Sr.; one brother; and one sister.
Roosevelt leaves precious memories with his son, Ryan Causey (LeAnn), of Angleton; special friend, Gwendolyn Smith, of Angleton; brothers, Willie Causey (Patricia), Johnnie Causey (Claudia), and Marvin Causey (Patricia), all of Silas, Alabama; sisters, Debra Causey, of Silas, Alabama, Lillie Causey, of Mobile, Alabama, Betty Frye (Julius), of Daphne, Alabama, Minnie Parker, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, and Sharon Parker (Nate), of Montgomery, Alabama; four grandchildren, Briannah, Zianne, Tione, and Sheroy; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Services will be streamed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/DixonFuneralTX.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
