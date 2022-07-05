Bobby Ray McMeans

Bobby “Bob” McMeans, 78, passed away peacefully at home on June 26, 2022, surrounded by family.
Bob was born on January 2, 1944, in Rogersville, Alabama, to Emma (Scoggins) McMeans and Floyd “Curly” McMeans. Bob served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969. He received his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University in Business Administration.
Bob was married to Jeanette McMeans on January 3, 1981. They built a successful business Bomac Inc. that was established in 1982. They went on many adventures together and shared tons of laughs throughout the years as they watched their lives flourish.
Bob had a larger-than-life personality. He was the life of the party, he would never turn down a good time and hated for the fun to end. He was known to always have a joke ready to tell and enjoyed swapping jokes with others. He once said, “Life is like an elevator, and at every floor you have to get off and make some new memories and have some fun!” Bob made sure he got off on every floor till the very end.
Bob was a giving man and enjoyed helping others every chance he got. He would always be the first to encourage someone and help them achieve their goals.
He was a member of the Galveston Scottish Right, Lake Jackson Masonic Lodge, Elmin Shrine Temple, and the Royal Order of The Jesters, Life Member of the Brazoria County Fair Association, and helped many with his memberships.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette McMeans; his brother, Dicky McMeans; three daughters, Shannan Muse, Leslie Burch and Denise Jenkins; one son, Johnny Le Tulle; grandsons, Luke Muse and Eric Freudensprung; granddaughter, Lindsey Beacom; niece, Heather McMeans’ two great-granddaughters; and one great-grandson.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Emma McMeans, and father Floyd McMeans.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at their Richwood residence on July 10th from 3 to 6 p.m. for friends to stop in to pay their respects and share memories.
Lakewood Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Contact them for more information on the Celebration of Life, if needed.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Shriners Hospital.
