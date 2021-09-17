Funeral services for Robert Williams will be 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Burrell Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor Lynn Phipps officiating. Burial will follow at The Burial Association Cemetery in Van Vleck, Texas.
Visitation will be at Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
