Clarence “Wild Bill Cody” Lee Thompson, Sr.

Funeral services for Clarence Thompson, 71, of Brazoria, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria, Texas , with Pastor Clive Varlack officiating. Burial will follow at the Mims Cemetery.
Clarence passed away at Sweeny Community Hospital on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Clarence was a member of Church of God of Prophecy. He loved fishing, motorcycle riding, playing dominos, playing the guitar and piano.
Clarence was honorably discharged from the U. S. Army and received a National Defense Service Medal.
He was preceded in death by his parents , Charlie Sr. and Lucy Bell Thompson; brothers, Jerry Thompson, Charlie Thompson, Jr., and James Thompson; sisters, Mabel Williams and JoAnna Randon.
Clarence leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 46 years, Eva Thompson; sons, Clarence Lee Thompson, Jr. and Lloyd Thompson (Starla); daughters, Leona Willer (Michael) and Gladys Thompson; sisters, Lillian Davis (Felix), Linda Walker (Stephen), Beulah Thompson, Helen Crecy (General), Mary Brown (Gary), Eugene Thompson, William Thompson; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Christopher Ward, Troy Thompson, Malik Willer, Abel Mack Jr., Marlon Farrow and Michael Willer Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, June 17, 2022 , from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, masks are required and everyone must practice social distancing.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.