Edward “Ed” A. Simmons

Memorial services for Edward A. Simmons, 82, of Missouri City, will be Friday, September 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus Cosby officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ed’s memory to Wheeler Avenue Cancer Ministry, 3826 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, Texas 77004.

Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home 979-849-8800.

