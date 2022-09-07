Edward “Ed” A. Simmons Sep 7, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edward “Ed” A. SimmonsMemorial services for Edward A. Simmons, 82, of Missouri City, will be Friday, September 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus Cosby officiating.Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ed’s memory to Wheeler Avenue Cancer Ministry, 3826 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, Texas 77004.Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home 979-849-8800. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Edward A. Simmons Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Internet Christianity Donation Marcus Cosby Gift Website Candle Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Playing it Safe: Founder of Safetytown receives award for her role in the program Brazoria County lawsuit looks to preserve voting ballots Anniversary of hurricane brings back memories to Brazoria County THE SCOOP: Las Fresas naturally providing frozen refreshment Columbia opens district play with 4-set win over Bay City Brazoria Chamber Member Appreciation Banquet Luau Brazosport sweeps La Marque in district opener Proposal to regulate plastic 'nurdles' scrapped Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman turns herself in after plastic bag hoaxJames “Bo” BlackstockPolice Beat for Sept 4,2022Brandy Nichole BorelChristy Lynne TravisButler excels in return to Columbia; Brazosport wins 33-15It's an honor to be honored; Facts names its Citizen of the YearGene E. “Coach” SmithClute officer's efforts against DWI earns awardProperty fraud less of an issue in Brazoria County, but still serious Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMICHAEL MORRIS: Thinking being treated as a crime (2)Updates for Aug 25, 2022 (2)Woman turns herself in after plastic bag hoax (1)Letter to the editor for Aug. 9, 2022 (1)Calvin Lee “Hucky Man” Phillips (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Don't believe everything on social media (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)Melvina Scott Meier (1)Local cities prep grant requests for millions in federal funding (1)Infrastructure funds paying to plug wells (1)Updates for Aug 11, 2022 (1)Lloyd Buckheit Sr. (1)BUDDY SCOTT: Keep the law or experience pain (1)Lisa Benton toon for Aug. 9, 2022 (1) Online Poll Are you concerned about campus security at your child's school? You voted: Not worried at all A little worried Somewhat worried Very worried Don't have kids in local schools Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads CAUSE NO. 118063-CV 149th District Notice to Notice of Request for Sealed Public Invitation to Notice of Brazosport College Hiring Microsoft Instructor Sheriff's Sale Cause# Jordan, Gamez + 2 Auction Bulletin
