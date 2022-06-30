Willie Glen Jackson
April 21, 1946 –
June 17, 2022
Willie Glen Jackson,76, of Angleton, peacefully departed this life on Friday, June 17, 2022, at his residence surrounded by loved ones.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 1, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas.
A Celebration of his Life will take place on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 29309 CR 610, Angleton, Texas, with Reverend Joseph L. Mayes, Officiating/Eulogist. Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery, McBeth Community, Texas.
Willie Glen Jackson, known to all as Tommie, was born on April 21, 1946, to Catherine and Anderson Jackson in Angleton, Texas. Tommie was raised by his Uncle Robert “Bobby” Jackson and Aunt Catherine Jackson in McBeth, Texas, where he learned his skills of ranching and rodeo. On June 11, 1970, he was united in Holy Matrimony to Leona “Tookie” Sasser. Tommie was a faithful member of Bailey’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the deacon board. Tommie worked for Dow Chemical for many years until retirement. Throughout his life, Tommie had a passion for raising horses and cattle. He was a member of the Southwestern National Cowboy Association, where he earned a championship title in the Steer Wrestling event and competed in the Calf Roping and Team Roping events. In addition to competing in rodeos, he also was a rodeo official where he was a timer keeper, flagger, judge and pick-up man. Tommie was also a member of the Southwestern Trail Ride Association, where he served as a Chief Scout and Wagon Boss for Wagon #1, McBeth Riding Club, for many years. Along with his late wife, Tookie, he was a leader of Bailey’s Prairie 4-H Club for over 20 years helping the youth raise and show animals at the Brazoria County Fair and other major shows. Upon retirement, he spent his later years as a rancher at the Tigner Ranch.
He leaves to cherish his memory, three daughters, Glynis ”Ann” Jackson (Johnathan Apanisile), La’Keshia Qualls and Ashanti Jackson; one son, Deroyce “Glen” Jackson (Julie); three granddaughters, Tasha Jackson (Marvin) and Darronshae Boniaby, Laila Jackson; three grandson, Kendall Qualls, Kaden Qualls, Kameron Qualls, two great-granddaughter, Amyrie Conley and Kentley Edwards; five great-grandsons, A’Marion Conley, Ashton Lemon, Zaylynn Walters, Zyhir Walters, and Zyhon Walters; one Sister, Carolyn “Queenie” Lewis; eight brothers, Richard Jackson, Freeman “Billy” Jackson, Mac Author Jackson (Evelyn), Lloyd Jackson, Oscar “OJ” Jackson, Rodney. Jackson (Mary), Ramone Jackson (Sonya), and Ryan Jackson (Torrie)and godchildren; Leona “Koley” Sasser, Christopher White II (AshLee), Tristen Wooten, and Trinity Sasser; a host of relatives and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
